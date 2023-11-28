DENVER (KDVR) — Denver community members shared their concerns about shelter locations along Quebec Street in a meeting with the city on Tuesday.

There are three hotels that could be sheltering people along Quebec Street in the near future, with two already sheltering people now. Those who have businesses and live in the district say they are already seeing the impact and have a lot of concerns about safety.

A room was full of residents and business owners in District 8 as they listened to details about how the city wants to turn the Comfort Inn on Quebec into a shelter with 24-hour services.

“The building has been operational since January as an emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness, and we’re now bringing that to a conforming use in a contract that’s currently pending city council final approval,” said Angie Nelson, deputy director of housing stability and homelessness resolution with the Department of Housing Stability.

“The idea’s for the entire hotel to be leased and operated as a non-congregate shelter for 2024,” Nelson said.

The idea of adding more units for shelters in District 8 is concerning for business owners like Tony Barker.

“We’ve been burglarized three times already this year, twice just over the Thanksgiving holiday alone,” Barker said. “We’ve had vehicles stolen from our parking lot. We’ve had staff assaulted. We have had just countless problems, and it just keeps getting worse.”

Denver police chief: Shelters could reduce calls

“We’re hearing what you’re talking about, and we’re here to gather information so that we can bring that back and continue to make better decisions,” Cole Chandler, Denver’s senior adviser for homelessness resolution, said in response to Barker’s concerns.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas also spoke in response to safety concerns.

“We do spend 4,000 or 5,000 calls a year responding to various illegal encampments,” Thomas said.

“I think this initiative is going to help us decommission those things, which is going to give us 4,000 or 5,000 fewer calls to respond to, which is going to allow us to have a presence in these communities where there’s concern,” Thomas said.

Attendees also expressed concerns over why there are three potential locations all along Quebec in District 8.

“It affects where we shop, it affects safety, it affects everything,” resident Sammy Barboza said. “When is enough enough? Would this happen in Cherry Creek? Would this happen in Washington Park? No, it would not. You guys really need to look in the mirror and see and listen to the residents of this area and see what we’re saying, because you guys are just lip service, and you guys are not listening to what the community is saying.”

The city shared plans for introducing another shelter site in District 4, in south Denver.

“We are committed to geographical distribution, and I hope you see that more as we move forward,” Chandler said.

Mayor Mike Johnston asked those with frustrations to direct them to him, not city council members.

“If you are upset about this, which is a very valid feeling,” Johnston said, “if you want to holler, you want to be angry, you want to be upset: I’m your guy.”