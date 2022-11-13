DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Denver traveled well over 5,500 miles to Ukraine to help locals struggling with health care since the war started.

“Even in the midst of war people are trying to get on with their lives as much as possible,” Doug Amis, a physician assistant from Denver said.

Amis arrived in the war-torn country at the start of November and is expected to be there until Nov. 17. He will be providing medical care to residents in central and southern Ukraine.

“Going into a war zone there are always worries cause you don’t know what conditions you are putting yourself into,” Amis told FOX31 and Channel 2 on Sunday.

Amis is part of a mobile primary and urgent care team deployed with Global Care Force, a nonprofit connecting volunteers to partners serving people in need.

“Just hearing the stories people have told me over here when Russians occupied in their villages,” Amis said.

He said there is a sense of nervousness being over there but he knows it’s part of the mission. He said daily the alarms go off there and people often look to the sky to see if there is an actual threat and reason to take shelter.

“They are resilient and determined. I have the greatest respect for all the Ukrainians affected by this war,” Amis said.

The mobile medical care team travels to seven locations in Ukraine providing treatment for various health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease and other health problems.

“We have some acute injuries of people injured during captivity or during their occupation,” Amis said.

Amis said nearly every patient the team sees suffers from anxiety, depression or some form of post-traumatic stress disorder. Since the war began, many communities have not had access to health care. Many medical professionals were reassigned to hospitals near the front lines or left the country.

On top of that, he said people are needing treatment for physical side effects from the war.

“Being cramped positions for periods of time people are having issues with bone pain, muscle aches, from being in someone’s basement for 40 days,” Amis said.

Global Care Force will send medical teams monthly for two-week rotations for as long as needed to support gaps in the Ukraine health care system due to the war.

To date, Global Care Force mobile medical teams have provided medical care to over 700 patients in Ukraine. They told FOX31 and Channel 2 they are always looking for volunteer medical professionals and donors.