Denver performs homeless camp cleanup amid pandemic concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — A city operation, commonly referred to as a “homeless sweep,” occurred Thursday morning in downtown Denver. The city says it’s cleaning up the area due to public health concerns.

From 20th Street to Park Avenue West and from Welton to Curtis streets (12 square blocks), the city pushed out homeless campers for a large-scale cleanup.

Denver says action is needed because of poor public health and safety conditions and encampments blocking sidewalks.

A source — who was part of the operation — told FOX31 the city is now taking a “softer approach” during the pandemic. Instead of forcing campers to leave, a hands-off method is being used while officials ask the homeless to move along.

In an email to FOX31, Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, described the process.

“What we have seen, historically, is that people will move to the next block during our cleanings and come back when the work is complete,” Kuhn wrote.

Advocacy group Denver Homeless Out Loud estimates roughly 300 homeless people have been living in the area. The group says it has been paying for four port-a-potties but more are needed. The group says it has been pleading with the city to add more portable toilets.

FOX31 asked a Kuhn to talk on camera about the cleanup.

“All COVID-related inquiries are going through our City’s Joint Information Center, and due to the high volume of media inquiries we are receiving on a wide variety of topics, we are not doing one-off interviews at this time,” Kuhn wrote to FOX31.

Kuhn said the city did not disinfect the area and officials did not test the campers for COVID-19. Campers were offered up to 60 days of free storage for personal property courtesy of the city, according to the city.