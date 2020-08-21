Denver PD to reduce traffic flow on South Federal this weekend following shootings

DENVER (KDVR) — Big changes are coming to South Federal Boulevard this weekend. On Sunday evening, the Denver Police Department plans to only allow one lane of traffic in each direction for a three-mile stretch between the Sixth Avenue Freeway and West Evans Avenue.

The partial closure is in response to several shootings that have taken place in the area in recent weeks.

Flor Alvidrez, who grew up in nearby Athmar Park, said, “My concern is the turn that it’s taken because it’s changed. I’m afraid now where I never was before. I’m not afraid someone is going to murder me but I’m afraid of getting caught in the crossfire.”

This past weekend, a person was killed down the street from her home. During another recent night, two other people died after a gunfight near Federal and Alameda.

DPD’s goal in lessening traffic is to reduce crowd sizes and large gatherings.

District 7 Council Member Jolon Clark said, “I think the hope right now is to immediately get the violence and the dangerous behavior under control and save lives.”

For years, South Federal has been a place for people to cruise and show off their cars. But now, area residents do not believe car clubs are the problem. Instead, they say feuding gangs are the issue.

DPD said there are elements of gang violence in the latest rash of violence in southwest Denver.

“(Traffic reduction) will allow us to enter those parking lots along Federal and be there to mitigate some of the confrontations that spill over into violent activity,” said DPD Patrol Division Chief Ron Thomas.

FOX31 is being told there will also be a huge police presence Sunday when lanes are reduced.

There’s concern some of that traffic will then head into neighborhoods like Athmar Park and Westwood.

“I don’t know if there’s an immediate solution. I personally wish that we had more surveillance of the area,” Alvidrez said.

That surveillance is now scheduled to come this weekend. Many fear it may not be enough to slow the growing violence in a city already suffering from a pandemic and social unrest.

The stepped-up police patrols on Sundays are expected to last through the end of September.