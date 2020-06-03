Denver PD to host virtual town hall Wednesday evening

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department will hold a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to DPD, it wants to have a conversation with the community about how it can improve.

The department says Wednesday’s discussion will be the first in “a series of listening opportunities to bring about meaningful change.”

DPD says it wants residents to share their ideas for what an ideal police department would look like and changes they want to see in policing moving forward.

DPD encouraged people to review the 21st Century Police pillars from the US Department of Justice to see if they are relevant to policing in Denver.

The town hall will be held on Microsoft Teams. Participants can join online.