Denver PD: Passenger killed in crash, driver arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Denver early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Dartmouth Avenue.

While the Denver Police Department originally believed the driver was killed, investigators later determined it was the passenger who had died.

The driver survived the crash and was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide.

The names, ages and genders of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.