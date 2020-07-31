Denver PD: Man expected to survive after being shot 3 times during dispute with neighbor in Curtis Park

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was injured in a shooting in Denver’s Curtis Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Lawrence Street.

The victim was shot three times during a dispute with a neighbor, police said. He is expected to survive.

DPD is searching for the suspect.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.