Denver PD: Male dies after being shot near 10th and Sheridan

DENVER (KDVR) — A male died Monday after being shot in west Denver, police said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The male was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



DPD said its investigators are “working to develop suspect info.”

No road closures are in place, police said.

The victim’s age and name were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 720-913-7867.

Police have not yet provided details about the circumstances the led up to the shooting.