DENVER (KDVR) – According to the Denver Police Department, they are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred at Race Street and East Colfax Avenue.

A motorist, allegedly driving a white Chrysler, hit and killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair on Friday evening while they were crossing the intersection at around 7 pm.

Witnesses told FOX31 that the driver of the Chrysler was a woman they believed to be between 30 and 40-years-old. According to them, she appeared to be in shock. She was allegedly on her way to work.

The man in the wheelchair is known by many in the community, and witnesses said he spends his time here along Colfax Ave., where his life tragically ended.

Westbound Colfax Avenue at Race Street is closed and alternative routes have been advised.

