3 dead after multiple shootings on South Federal Boulevard overnight

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are investigating multiple shootings along South Federal Boulevard.

At 10:34 p.m., Denver Police tweeted about a shooting in the 600 Block of South Federal. The victim is an adult female, and police say the suspect or suspects fled the area.

Police later announced that the woman had died.

UPDATE: The adult female victim of the shooting in the 600 block of S. Federal Blvd. was pronounced deceased. The circumstances and suspect info remain under investigation. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. https://t.co/UuRcoEnsUL — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2020

At 11:02 p.m., Denver Police tweeted about a shooting a short distance away where South Federal intersects with West Alameda Avenue. Denver police had multiple road closures in place for their investigation at the scene.

According to police, two men were killed in this shooting. Four other victims were taken to the hospital.

The FOX31 team is on it overnight, working to find out if these shootings are connected. We will have live reports from the scene starting at 4:30 a.m.

Earlier this week, Denver police held a news conference to bring attention to the crime along South Federal. The focus was several recent shootings as well as assaults and drag racing.

Update: Two adult male victims of the Federal/Alameda shooting were pronounced deceased; 4 other victims taken to hospitals. Officers are investigating suspect info, why/how the shooting unfolded & if it’s related to the shooting in 600 block S. Federal. https://t.co/VxUyqLtLJw — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2020