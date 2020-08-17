3 dead after multiple shootings on South Federal Boulevard overnight

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are investigating multiple shootings along South Federal Boulevard.
At 10:34 p.m., Denver Police tweeted about a shooting in the 600 Block of South Federal. The victim is an adult female, and police say the suspect or suspects fled the area.
Police later announced that the woman had died.
At 11:02 p.m., Denver Police tweeted about a shooting a short distance away where South Federal intersects with West Alameda Avenue. Denver police had multiple road closures in place for their investigation at the scene.
According to police, two men were killed in this shooting. Four other victims were taken to the hospital.
The FOX31 team is on it overnight, working to find out if these shootings are connected. We will have live reports from the scene starting at 4:30 a.m.
Earlier this week, Denver police held a news conference to bring attention to the crime along South Federal. The focus was several recent shootings as well as assaults and drag racing.