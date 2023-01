DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was “believed to be a homicide,” police said.

DPD said the victim was an adult male.

The identity of the man and his cause of death will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. FOX31 will bring you more information as it becomes available.