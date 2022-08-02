The Denver police badge is seen on the side of a department vehicle in this 2015 file photo. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday, Aug. 2 is National Night Out, a night for community members to interact with police in public places.

The Denver Police Department has announced a handful of locations where officers will be engaging with residents.

District 1: 14th & Avondale, 4 – 6 p.m.

District 2: St. Charles Rec Center 3777 Lafayette Street, 2 – 3 p.m.

District 2: Overture Adult Living 4205 E. 10th Avenue, 3 – 5 p.m.

District 3: Cook Park 7100 Cherry Creek S Drive, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

District 4: Westwood Park 4951 W Kentucky Avenue 5, -7 p.m.

District 4: Provincetown Landing Clubhouse 7900 W Layton Avenue, 5 -7 p.m.

District 5: Villages of Gateway Apartments 12175 E Albrook Drive, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

District 5: Village Place Park Albrook Drive & Carson Street, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

District 6: Lodo Block Party 1901 Wazee Street, 5 PM – 7 p.m.

According to its website, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

Other communities in the Denver metro, including Broomfield and Aurora, are also participating in National Night Out.

According to the National Night Out website, a total of 78 events are being held in Colorado. If you visit the NNO about page and scroll down to the map you can click on Colorado to see a list of participating departments.