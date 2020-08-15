BNSF Railroad police officer injured in shooting near National Western Complex

The scene after a shooting involving a BNSF Railroad officer near the National Western Complex in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — A BNSF Railroad police officer was injured in a shooting near the National Western Complex Saturday morning.

According to the BNSF, the officer was taken to a local hospital and is alert.

No Denver Police Department officers were involved in the shooting.

The incident occurred near East 46th Avenue and National Western Drive.

DPD said at least one person was stabbed, but it is unclear if that was the BNSF officer or someone else.

Authorities have not yet provided information about a suspect.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.