DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department arrested 20-year-old Richard Marin and 19-year-old Raylene Chacon in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Monday.

The shooting occurred near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder and accessory to first-degree murder. The victim’s identity has not been released.