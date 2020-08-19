Denver PD: 2 officers assaulted at protest in Five Points

DENVER (KDVR) — Two officers were assaulted Wednesday afternoon at a protest in Five Points, police said.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 28th Street. A homeless camp was in the area but the City relocated its residents earlier Wednesday.

According to Sonny Jackson, a Denver Police Department spokesperson, a crowd had gathered at the location. A man in the crowd appeared to have a gun. The two officers were assaulted when they went into the crowd, Jackson said.

Officers detained the man, who had a replica of a gun. He was allegedly under the influence and was taken to a hospital. Jackson said it is unknown if the man will be arrested.

The two officers who were allegedly assaulted were checked out at the scene and were not taken to a hospital.

According to City Council Member Candi CdeBaca, DPD officers were brutalizing people during the homeless sweep.

CdeBaca said “police were not injured and we have it all on video.” However, she has not shared the video with FOX31 and Channel 2.

Councilwoman @CandiCdeBacaD9 says @DenverPolice were brutalizing people during a homeless sweep near 29th and Tremont this afternoon. DPD says two officers were assaulted. CdeBaca says “police were not injured and we have it all on video.” She wouldn’t share video w/ us. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/lBdjjLi0Ek — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 19, 2020

“There were a lot of other people who are much more important than I am that were injured,” CdeBaca added.

While one resident of the homeless camp was taken to a hospital for medical attention earlier Wednesday, most were relocated to hotels, Jackson said.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.