Denver PD: 2 killed, 4 injured in Stapleton crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a crash in Stapleton Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., DPD said the crash occurred near East 56th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved.

The two people who died were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their ages, names and genders have not yet been released.

Four people were taken to the hospital: two men with serious injuries and two men with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.