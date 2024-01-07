DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department investigated a crash involving a patrol car Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Evans Avenue and involved a patrol car and two other motorists.

Two officers, along with one other person, were transported to evaluate their injuries. Police said the injuries did not appear to be serious.

The officers were responding to another call in the area.

Sheridan Boulevard was closed between Evans Avenue and Warren Avenue for the crash and remained closed as of 12:50 p.m.