DENVER (KDVR) — As Denver continues to shelter and receive hundreds of migrants each week, the city council unanimously approved a contract with the Archdiocese of Denver to open new, temporary housing options for migrant families.

According to a release from the city, 32,430 migrants have been received from the southern border at a cost of more than $35 million. Currently, 3,656 people are being sheltered, the city said.

The space will be provided in the Mullen Home, 3629 W. 29th Ave., which has been part of a plan to become senior housing through the Archdiocese of Denver.

The one-year lease agreement will provide about 30 rooms for families, with the potential for more rooms later. The city is working to ensure this shelter has community-based organizations and providers to manage the site and provide services and navigation support.

The expectation is families will leave the temporary housing within 90 days after obtaining permanent housing options and become self-sufficient.

“We know that the migrant families arriving in Denver work tirelessly from the moment they arrive to find jobs and housing, and this new partnership will provide the important temporary support they need to be successful here,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a city release. “I am deeply grateful to the Archdiocese of Denver for their partnership and look forward to working together to support our new neighbors.”

Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila noted that the Mullen Home has always been intended to help people in need, and plans to restore the property into senior housing are scheduled to begin within the next two years.

However, “the immediate, desperate, short-term needs of migrants in Denver require us to act now out of love for Jesus Christ,” Aquila said in the city’s release. “It is my hope that Mullen Home can provide safety and respite for migrants who have risked much to come to our great country in search of a better life. I am grateful to Mayor Johnston and his team for working with us on this project, and his heartfelt care for migrants in our city.”

Amanda Sandoval, Denver City Council president pro-tem, said the Little Sisters of the Poor contacted her over a year ago to discuss the Mullen Home.

“As the migrant crisis intensified, thoughts of utilizing the site for the new families arriving in Denver became necessary and vital,” Sandoval said in a release. “I believe this site will not only be a welcoming transitional home but also a safe space. I am deeply moved by my community and the work so many are doing to support the newcomers in our neighborhood.”

Donations requested for migrants

Until further notice, the city’s donation site has changed from the Richard T. Castro Human Services Center to the following locations:

Community Ministry (children’s clothing only) 1755 S. Zuni St. Denver, CO 80223 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Para Ti Mujer 150 Sheridan Blvd. Suite 200 Lakewood, CO 8O226 Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Colorado Changemakers Collective 12075 E. 45th Ave. Denver, CO 80239 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The city requests winter clothing items including hoodies, shoes, hats, gloves and scarves.