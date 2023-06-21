DENVER (KDVR) — It is officially summer, and there are literally hundreds of parks in Denver to enjoy the season in.

A report from the Trust for Public Land ranked parks in 100 of the most populated cities in the U.S. based on their access, investment, acreage, amenities and equity. It ranked Denver in the top 13.

The report found that parks in Denver are some of the most accessible out of the big cities, awarding 89 out of 100 points for park accessibility.

There are 325 parks in the City of Denver alone, serving approximately 713,000 people according to an estimate from the United States Census Bureau.

With so many parks, Denver was proved to be above average in park accessibility. According to the TPL report, 92% of residents live within half of a mile or a 10-minute walk of a park, above the nation’s median of 74%.

In the accessibility of parks, it was found that Denver scored high in equity compared to other cities, with a score of 87 out of 100 for people of color living within a 10-minute walk of a park. and 89 out of 100 for low-income households.

Not only are there plenty of parks to choose from, but the parks in Denver also have some of the best amenity options.

The report from TPL analyzed the abundance of amenities in parks compared to other cities, comparing how many playgrounds, basketball hoops, bathrooms, dog parks and splash pads are available per capita.

Throughout the 325 parks in Denver, there are 352 basketball hoops, 14 dog parks, 274 playgrounds 30 senior recreation centers and 93 restrooms.

It found that Denver was one of the best cities for splash pads in parks, scoring 100 out of 100 with 20 total splash pads.

The benefits of parks in the city come with investment. According to the report, the relative financial health of the city’s park system was above average. A total of $170 per capita is spent each year on publicly accessible parks and recreation.