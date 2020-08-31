Denver parking enforcement resumes Sept. 8

DENVER (KDVR) –  Expanded parking enforcement resumes Sept. 8, after being suspended since March due COVID-19.

Beginning Sept. 8 and until further notice:

Some parking enforcement is still suspended:

  • No enforcement of downtown parking meters overnight, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Large vehicle parking, residents can park trucks and other vehicles more than 22’ in length on the street in non-residential areas.
  • Street paving, no citations will be issued for street paving operations until the 2021 paving season. Cars left on the street will still be moved, usually within a two-block radius of where the car was parked. Call 720-913-2000 if you need help locating your car.

The Wellington E. Webb Building is closed due to COVID-19, go online or call for parking permit questions: 720-913-5365, for citation questions: 1-866-280-9988.

