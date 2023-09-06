DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a new fallout to FOX31’s exclusive investigation into discipline over gun crimes at Denver Public Schools.

The Problem Solvers first reported Tuesday night that a 16-year-old student wanted for attempted murder and another gun crime caused a lockdown at Thomas Jefferson High School when he showed up there to enroll.

Now, the Parents Safety Advocacy Group, or P-SAG, is calling for three administrators to be removed from dictating safety policy.

The teenager was charged as an adult for a robbery and shooting in July, and sources told the Problem Solvers he was arrested for felony menacing when he pointed a gun at a student after a disturbance at East High School last school year.

Still, sources say, the administrators overruled the school’s suggestion that he be expelled. He was arrested when trying to enroll at Thomas Jefferson High School a few weeks ago, when a school resource officer recognized that he was wanted in an Adams County robbery and shooting.

The Parents Safety Advocacy Group wants the superintendent to change the policy so that students charged with rape or gun possession be hit with mandatory, yearlong suspensions.

The Problem Solvers did reach out to the school district after regular business hours Wednesday night but have not heard back.