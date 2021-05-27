Denver parents have a week to decide remote learning option for their kids

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is reminding parents and families of a fast-approaching deadline to decide how they want their children to learn for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents have until June 4 to fill out a remote-learning option form or call their student’s school front office.

If parents decide to have their students in person for next school year, they do not need to fill out any form.

“We are ready to welcome students back to a more normal school year in the fall, as there is no substitute for in-person learning and the interactive, hands-on experiences with teachers,” said Dwight Jones, interim superintendent. “We also know many families may not feel comfortable with in-person learning given the uncertainty of the health conditions in the fall, and have worked hard to provide a robust and engaging fully remote option.”

Denver Public Schools has posted a list of frequently asked questions for parents who want to know more about what next school year will look like.