Denver parent refuses to send kids back for in-person learning due to homeless camp

DENVER (KDVR) — As elementary students in Denver get ready to return to their classrooms, one parent says he is keeping his kids at home and it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

“The homeless problem is probably my main deciding factor. I don’t think they’re safe in that school,” the parent told FOX31.

He declined to share his identity for privacy reasons.

“The school is called University Prep. They’re supposed to be getting ready to go to college, not seeing people sleeping on the sidewalk and camping in the middle of the day,” the parent said.

The school is located at 25th and Arapahoe streets.

According to the parent, his young daughters have already been exposed to several things he believes are inappropriate on their way to and from school.

“Probably 75 homeless people, tents, a port-o-potty, piles of garbage, bicycle chop shops, needles on the ground, I have seen it all,” he said.

The campers do not appear to be on school property. However, there are a number of campers directly across the street on at least two sides of the school building.

“It’s really just become crazy that this is even a thing. You have 50-year-old homeless people smoking meth 20 feet from where my kids are going to school. That’s not cool,” the parent said.

Denver police removed a similar encampment from Morey Middle School in Capitol Hill last month. It is unclear if the campers will be required to move from the areas outside University Prep Arapahoe.