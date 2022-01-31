Denver parent arrested after alleged assault over school mask requirements

DENVER (KDVR) — A parent has been arrested for reportedly punching a security staffer at Lowry Elementary School last week.

Police say Anthony Chavez was angry about his son being made to wear a mask. They say Chavez had already been served with a letter of conduct and advised not to be inside the school campus.

But on Jan. 27 when he dropped his son off, he supposedly walked toward the school doors. He was intercepted by someone with DPS security who said he couldn’t come inside.

Police documents say Chavez pushed the guard then punched him on the left side of his forehead.

Chavez has since been released on bond.