A drunk driver hit Jacob Oldefest as he was biking home from work Wednesday night. (Courtesy: Jennah Case)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Health paramedic is recovering after being hit by a drunk driver last week while biking home in Denver.

As a paramedic, Jacob Oldefest drives and rides the streets of Denver every day.

“The last four years I’ve been able to help so many people and be a part of saving so many lives, helping so many folks,” Oldefest said.

He usually bikes to and from work.

“I’ve been bicycle commuting for four years and been having a great time,” Oldefest said.

Wednesday night, things took a turn for the worse.

“I remember seeing her windshield and being on the ground,” Oldefest said.

A drunk driver plowed into Oldefest at the corner of Colfax and Sherman, taking off and leaving him with a broken femur, lacerated kidney and liver, a hematoma and lots of scrapes and bruises.

“You always want to go over the car, never under the car,” Oldefest said. So apparently I stood up on my pedals and tried to get over the car.”

His coworkers, Jordan and Jenn, on a call nearby, were the first on the scene.

“They saved my life and they preserved so much function in my leg,” Oldefest said. “The dedication and hard work of the people there I can’t give enough kudos or say how fantastic they are.”

Oldefest spent a few days in the hospital and was released on Sunday.

He’s now on the road to recovery, celebrating his 32nd birthday, and forever grateful.

“All the people at the hospital and all the medics did so much to help me through all this stuff,” Oldefest said. “It’s kind of cool to see the other side of it.”

Oldefest said he hopes to be back to work in two months.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Oldefest to help out with medical expenses.

Denver Police did track down and arrest Yessica Nevarez Villas, 27, on suspicion of vehicular assault, felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Final determination of charges will be made by the Denver DA’s office.