DENVER (KDVR) — With hundreds of thousands of fans expected to pack the Denver Nuggets parade and rally, teams are working on ways to make sure people stay safe in the crowds.

Denver Health’s Paramedic Division expects over 200,000 people to pack the 2023 Champions Celebration. Paramedics are spreading out around the crowds and shouldn’t be too far.

They’ll have eight bike medics and a number of paramedics along the parade route and Civic Center Park. They’ve got ambulances on standby, a special event trailer and Gator ATVs.

FOX31 asked operations Capt. Jake McCaig about the most prevalent emergency situations in large celebrations.

“We always see a lot of overheating and sometimes overconsumption as well,” McCaig said. “Those are obviously things that we deal with pretty frequently anyway, and we get pretty good at those. So once we get into situations like this with large crowds, it can be a little bit more dynamic, but we’re ready to handle it.”

McCaig said there’s a dispatcher dedicated to routing emergencies directly to the staff on the ground.

During the event, Red Cross volunteers will also be placed strategically throughout Civic Center Park. The Red Cross aid station will be located at the intersection of 14th Street and Colfax Avenue. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to visit the Red Cross aid station.

Nuggets parade: What to do if the weather gets bad

The city of Denver is activating its emergency operations center. The city encourages people to plan ahead. Bring ponchos and raincoats should the celebration experience light rain.

If lightning occurs, the National Weather Service, in partnership with the city, will send a Wireless Emergency Alert to encourage paradegoers to take protective action. Visit denvergov.org/emergencynotifications to ensure your wireless emergency alerts are on and working.

Some safe places for people to go include parking garages, public buildings and vehicles.

During active lightning events, people are discouraged from being under trees, light poles, traffic signals and flag poles, as these attract lightning.