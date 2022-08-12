PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders.

The Denver Parade of Homes goes back so far in time that no one is quite sure when it started. One thing is for sure, it has been a fan favorite for all these years.

“It’s a way for the general public to come and see the beautiful homes, new homes that are being built along the Front Range of Colorado,” said Michelle Wood, Parade of Homes chair.

The concept is simple, home builders showcase the best of the best.

“There will be approximately 38 homes that people can view throughout the communities and 14 home builders,” said Wood.

From Johnstown up north to Castle Rock down south, there are more homes on the Parade of Homes Tour than you have time to see in a single day, so plan ahead.

“Focus on the areas, all the way up north to the downtown area all the way to the southern homes. To do that, there’s a map online that people can go look at,” said Wood.

You will see homes from the low 400s up to a $2.4 million casa in Piney Creek Ranches in Aurora.

Best part of the tour? It’s free. Lunch, on the other hand, is up to you.