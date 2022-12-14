DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver will open a second shelter in an undisclosed recreation center to accommodate the influx of migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a release.

A third recreation center was also designated for newly arriving migrants.

As of Wednesday, the first emergency shelter was accommodating 271 migrants, up from 153 on Monday, according to the city. Area churches were accommodating an additional 62 migrants.

“With migrants continuing to arrive in Denver, additional capacity is needed in order to ensure basic needs are being met while ensuring the city does not experience a humanitarian crisis of keeping hundreds of unhoused migrants displaced in our city,” the city said.

Recreation center members who experience an inconvenience due to the emergency shelters can have upcharge fees waived and can contact Recreation.Administration@denvergov.org with questions.