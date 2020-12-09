Denver opens Joint Information Center to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution

DENVER (KDVR) — The Joint Information Center (JIC) that will provide support for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and response efforts opens Wednesday, the City and County of Denver officials announced.

The JIC assists the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) with information distribution, according to city officials.

The JIC is part of Denver’s Office of Emergency Management. It is located in the Emergency Operations Center inside the City and County building at 1437 Bannock St.

The JIC is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until further notice.