DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver will open a hotel on the east side of town on Thursday to house people experiencing homelessness.

The location is an old DoubleTree Hotel at 4040 Quebec St. in the Central Park neighborhood.

One hundred people are expected to move into the new location. They will come from a homeless encampment at 20th and Curtis Street near downtown Denver.

That site was closed and cleaned up on Wednesday after Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced the camps closing on Dec. 1 as a part of his House1000 Initiative.

Denver City Council agreed to purchase a master lease on the DoubleTree property for $3.9 million in October.

The hotel will offer 300 rooms and 450 beds. There is also a commercial kitchen and laundry service.

The hotel’s opening is part of Johnston’s plan to get 1,000 homeless individuals off the streets by the end of the year.

The mayor’s House1000 Initiative dashboard indicates 317 homeless people have now been moved into housing.

The opening of the new shelter could put that number above 400 on Thursday.