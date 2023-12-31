DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Mayor Mike Johnston announced Sunday the city succeeded in under six months moving more than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into housing.

It comes at the same time as the city opening its first micro-community site.

The tiny home village is tucked behind Peoria Street in District 8.

“After years of shuffling the unhoused from block to block, change is coming to Denver,” said Councilwoman Shontel Lewis.

About 50 people living on Denver streets will ring in the New Year with roofs over their heads.

“It’s an emotional day you think about folks who spent last night in the cold knowing today they are moving inside and getting a fresh start,” said Johnston.

FOX31 got a look inside. Each unit has storage shelves, a bed, a desk, a heating system and air conditioning. There’s also a shared space for laundry, bathrooms, and a kitchen.

Inside each unit is a storage shelf, bed, desk and HVAC. (KDVR)

“In any other moment this project would have taken 18 months from start to finish,” said Johnston. “This team got this site done in 88 days.”

According to the city’s dashboard, 633 people are in a House1000 unit as of Sunday afternoon, with 263 placed in permanent housing. The dashboard shows 112 people have been sheltered for 30 days or more.

“You’re going to bed and see a beautiful snow and it’s cold outside. Instead of thinking about sliding or skiing, you’re thinking about your sister, or your brother, your friend who you know are in the streets right now,” said Johnston. “You’re worried about how they are going to make it through the night. “

Johnston is proud of the city’s accomplishments to house more than 1,000 people by the end of the year. According to the city, Denver helped 1,034 people living on the streets move into transitional housing with wraparound services by Dec. 30. Additional move-ins on Dec. 31, such as the micro-community, add to those numbers.

Not only that, he says 98% of those people are staying indoors.

“We have to now start the work in 2024 to house the next 1,000 people,” Johnston said. “We’re not going to be done until the experience of homelessness in this city is short rare and safe.”

The tiny homes will be in place for the next 3-4 years and will be used year-round, according to the city. Johnston says the goal is for people to stay there for 3-6 months, move out, and then find permanent housing.

The city says $45 million has been spent on these efforts, and city leaders are already budgeting $50 million for next year.