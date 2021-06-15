Denver opens cooling centers to help people escape the heat

DENVER (KDVR) — With three days of record-breaking heat on tap, Denver has opened up “cooling stations” inside of city recreation centers to help people escape the heat.

Many city libraries will also offer the same option.

The cooling centers offer couches, bags of ice and cooling towels.

“I think it’s just super responsible,” said one man, who had stopped by for his daily workout.

A quick check with staff at both the Carla Madison and Hiawatha Davis Jr. recreation centers found only a few residents had come inside to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Yeah, I think it’s a nice thing in helping people,” said one man, wiping his head, who had just heard about the cooling stations, and had gone inside.

The stations will remain open through Thursday.

