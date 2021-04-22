Calling all artists: proposals for piece in Convention Center being accepted

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver’s Public Art Program is looking for an artist or a team to create a piece of artwork for the expansion project at the Colorado Convention Center.

The city is accepting proposals for a suspended piece of work that will hang from the ceiling of the lobby. The decision will be made by a selection panel that has already been appointed and the new addition will join 31 other pieces that are placed throughout the convention center.

Concept released by the City of Denver showing where the artwork would be placed.

Once it’s complete, the piece will be visible inside the lobby and through the glass façade from the outside.

The city has included a list of goals and parameters in their request for proposals that include the following:

• The piece should “activate the vertical space of the Colorado Convention Center’s lobby and engage visitors from multiple locations and levels, including viewers looking in from the exterior of the center.”

• Artists/groups should consider the lobby’s west-facing glass façade and its unobstructed view

of the Rocky Mountains and Denver’s vibrant sunsets

• The artwork should have a strong day and night presence and reflect Colorado’s daily and seasonal changes

• The artwork’s interaction with Denver’s 300 days of sunshine each year and shadows should play a major role in its presentation.

• The artwork should take into consideration that visitors to Colorado are greeted with the iconic sign “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” at every entry point on the map.

• Vibrant colors represented in the wide open sky, magnificent mountains, rivers, and plains should be considered.

Concept released by the City of Denver showing how the piece of artwork would be seen from the outside.

The city has designated $900,000 to fund the project. The money will come from the project’s budget and was built in during the planning stages.

Proposals will be accepted here through May 24 at 11:59 p.m.

