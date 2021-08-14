Denver officers, partners hand out free backpacks full of school supplies

Denver police officers, along with partners, hit the streets Saturday to hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police officers, along with partners, hit the streets Saturday to hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need.

The Denver Police Department (DPD), the Denver Police Foundation, Kroenke Sports Charities and Alpine Bank teamed up to provide the 2,400 backpacks in the second annual “Back to School Caravan.”

The event also included several of DPD’s show cars, which traveled to four locations throughout Denver between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Credit: Denver Police Department



The supplies handed out were included in Denver Public Schools’ supply lists.

The caravan hit the following locations:

5141 Chambers Rd., Walmart at 10 a.m.

1300 block of Xenia Street at 11 a.m.

1580 Julian St., Cheltenham Elementary at 12 p.m.

5555 W. Evans St., Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m.

DPD said this is the sixth consecutive year it has distributed free backpacks and school supplies to Denver families.