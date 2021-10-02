Denver officers looking for driver who hit pedestrian and left scene

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver officers are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a pedestrian and didn’t provide aid or information to police about what happened.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers arrived on scene at 20th Street and Larimer. They found a pedestrian that had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital. There is no update on the condition of that person.

Anyone who can provide information is being asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

