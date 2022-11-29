DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer and a suspect were both shot late Monday night near the city jail in an officer-involved shooting, the department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Delaware Street.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a Tweet shortly before midnight.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Denver police.

Police did not release any additional details as of early Tuesday morning. In response to questions from FOX31, the department was unable to say at that time if there was any connection to the jail.