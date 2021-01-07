Denver officer stabbed in chest, leg while responding to trespassing call

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was stabbed Wednesday evening in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, the stabbing occurred at 620 North Federal Boulevard.

Police said the officer was stabbed about 5:10 p.m. while responding to a trespassing call.

Law enforcement sources say the officer was stabbed in the torso and leg. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

Two people are in custody. DPD said no suspects are at-large.

As of 6:50 p.m., the officer was in stable condition, police said.