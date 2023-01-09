DENVER (KDVR) — While thousands took to the streets of Downtown Denver to celebrate the kickoff of the National Western Stock Show, one Denver Police Department officer is being hailed a hero after his quick actions saved a baby that wasn’t breathing.

The historic National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade made its way down 17th Street on Thursday ushering in everyone’s favorite western wonderland.

DPD was on high alert, as they are will all large events, making sure everyone had a safe and fun time.

One officer, Officer Brad Dore, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout Street when a man came running up to him. According to DPD, the man and his partner explained to Dore that there was a baby that wasn’t breathing just two blocks away.

Dore immediately called emergency medical services and ran down 17th and Stout. Once he arrived, Dore was met by a crowd standing around a woman holding a baby.

According to DPD, the child’s mother was nearby and visibly concerned for her child.

Dore noticed that the baby was conscious but not moving. DPD said Dore then sprang into action and immediately began administering first aid.

Dore turned the baby over and began patting their back to help clear the airway. Dore patted the baby’s back once more until the child began to cry.

DPD said that while Dore waited for the mother to gather herself, he held onto the baby and took the hat off his head and placed it onto the baby to keep them warm.

Once Denver Fire and EMS arrived, Dore handed the baby over and returned to his post.

All in a day’s work for one DPD officer.