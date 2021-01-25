Denver officer injured capturing wanted suspect who fled from traffic stop

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was injured Monday trying to capture a driver with outstanding warrants who fled after police tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle near 13th Avenue and Xanthia Street in Denver.

The injured officer was not immediately identified.

After the suspect’s vehicle fled from the traffic stop, officers tracked it to East 6th Avenue and Billings Street.

Denver Police Department (DPD) said a chase did not occur. The vehicle was parked and Denver officers attempted to bring the occupants into custody. Four vehicle occupants fled on foot from the car, and all were located and placed into custody.

The officer that located the driver was injured during the attempt to place the suspect into custody. The officer’s injuries do not appear to be serious or life threatening. Only two of the four occupants were arrested.

The driver will be held for investigation of aggravated auto theft and some unrelated warrants. One of the occupants had warrants for an unrelated case, according to DPD.