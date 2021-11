DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a driver who left the scene but was then arrested.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at northbound Interstate 25 and West Colfax Avenue.

Police say the officer involved is in stable condition. Denver police have not released the officer’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating an officer involved traffic crash at NB I-25 and W Colfax Ave. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The other involved motorist left the scene but has been taken into police custody. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/yjOD41jeaF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2021