DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver fugitive unit officer who was shot in the neck during a shootout with a wanted suspect went home Thursday after nearly a month and a half in the hospital.

Denver Police Detective Jay Lopez was released from Craig Hospital where he was recovering and undergoing rehabilitation.

He was welcomed by fellow officers and surrounded by family and friends during his release. You can watch the event in the player above.

Shootout with suspect in Broomfield intersection

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard on Sept. 29 when Lopez located a man wanted on a warrant who was also a person of interest in a homicide. The suspect got into a crash with another vehicle while turning onto Midway Boulevard and attempted to carjack another vehicle.

The suspect ran and fired shots at the Denver officer after the failed carjacking attempt. Lopez was shot in the neck and other Denver officers returned fire and struck the suspect, killing him.