A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police technician was cited for indecent exposure for an incident Tuesday where he allegedly touched himself inappropriately while in uniform and on duty.

Police confirmed to FOX31 that Gabriel Jordan was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, the same day he was cited.

This is standard practice for alleged misdemeanor offenses, according to DPD.

The specific citation was “indecent exposure – masturbation,” according to police.

Police told FOX31 that it will conduct an internal affairs investigation once the case is decided in court.