DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will offer warming centers and expanded overnight shelter as a snowstorm moves into the city.

A winter storm warning is in effect as several inches of snow are expected on the Front Range overnight and into Wednesday. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday evening and will get heavier overnight, tapering off by Wednesday evening.

Here are the options available in Denver for those who need a safe, warm place to stay.

Warming centers in Denver

Denver’s recreation centers will open as warming centers during regular business hours Wednesday, according to the city. There will be staff, drinking water, restrooms and seating. Some recreation centers are currently being used as emergency shelter for migrants, so check for operating hours.

Denver Public Library locations will also be “available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the cold,” although they will not be specifically designated as warming centers.

Overnight shelter in Denver

The McNichols Civic Center Building at 144 W. Colfax Ave. will expand overnight shelter capacity from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Those who need shelter can access the city’s walk-up shelters and receive transportation as needed.

Unhoused families who need a safe, warm place to stay can call 303-356-3377 for options instead of the McNichols building.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.