Denver Nuggets sign Will Barton to 2-year deal, sources say

DENVER, CO – JUNE 13: Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard Will Barton, his agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN, Barton agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Nuggets.

The 30-year-old declined his $14.7 million player option for next season making him a free agent.

Barton averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the regular season. He missed the last six weeks of the regular season and into the postseason before returning to Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.