Denver Nuggets sign Will Barton to 2-year deal, sources say

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard Will Barton, his agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to ESPN, Barton agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Nuggets.
The 30-year-old declined his $14.7 million player option for next season making him a free agent.
Barton averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the regular season. He missed the last six weeks of the regular season and into the postseason before returning to Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.