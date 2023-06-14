DENVER (KDVR) — After serving up a championship, two of the Denver Nuggets served up some fried chicken to adoring fans.

Since 7 a.m. this morning, Nuggets fans filed into Raising Cane’s. Not to eat, but to meet two members of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr., fresh from securing the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA championship, arrived at Raising Cane‘s Chicken Fingers restaurant to meet, greet, shake hands, sign autographs and got to work.

“The hardest thing was the drive-thru. I could barely hear through the headphones and I think I messed up two orders,“ said Caldwell-Pope.

“The hardest part I think is hearing people through the microphone because the microphone didn’t fit. But we got it done,“ said Porter Jr.

You would think that KCP and MPJ would be saving their energy for the big parade on Thursday but they said saying “thank you” to their fans was important.

“Celebrating with the fans today at Cane’s and the parade tomorrow, there is no better feeling,“ said Porter Jr.

FOX31 will be airing the parade and live streaming it on our website Thursday at 10 a.m.