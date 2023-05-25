DENVER (KDVR) — Nikola Jokic has become a household name after he helped lead the Denver Nuggets to its first-ever NBA Finals. However, the two-time MVP is more than just a star on the court, he is quite the family man as well.

According to the NBA, Jokic loves to have his family close and ties his wedding ring to his shoe before every game. Videos and photos of Jokic show how the silver band is always tied around the laces on his left foot.

The 28-year-old center said he stole the idea from his old teammate back in Serbia, and he does it as a way to always carry his family by his side.

That silver ring honors his commitment to his high school sweetheart and wife Natalija Jokic. According to Natalija’s Instagram, the two wed in October 2020 and are parents to their daughter Ognjena.

Natalija and Ognjena are often spotted cheering on “The Joker,” and during Game 2 of the semifinals, Ognjena stole the show.

Before leaving the court after the Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns, Jokić stopped to wave at Natalija and Ognjena. TNT cameras captured Ognjena appearing to point to her ring finger, in reference to the Nuggets star chasing his first-ever league championship. Nikola Jokić cracked a smile and pointed to his own ring finger before heading to the Nuggets’ locker room.

Now, Jokic is just four wins away from adding another ring to his finger. The team is waiting to see who they will face in the finals, it will either be the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.