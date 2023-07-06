DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver Nuggets were on their playoff run to the NBA championship, Coloradans were searching for a common basketball term on Dictionary.com.

The term searched the most in the state during the month of May, according to the site, was triple-double. Something Coloradans were hearing frequently in reference to Nuggets’ MVP Nikola Jokic and Nuggets’ star Jamal Murray.

Jokic achieved 10 triple-doubles in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and was the first player in NBA history to record 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a Finals game, NBA.com said.

According to NBA.com, Jokic is now the seventh player to have two triple-doubles in the same Finals. The league said Magic Johnson and LeBron James each did it in three different Finals. Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird and Jimmy Butler all had two triple-doubles in just one Final series.