DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are on fire this playoff season with a 2-0 lead for the first time since 2009.

During Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, the Nuggets snatched away any hope the Timberwolves had at tying the series 1-1. Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter, powering the Nuggets past the Timberwolves 122-113.

Looking back at the Nugget’s playoff history, this is the first time the team has had a 2-0 start in 14 years. The last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 season when the Nuggets started 2-0 against the New Orleans Hornets, now known as the New Orleans Pelicans, and ultimately won the series 4-1.

During that season, the Nuggets had some of its most iconic all-stars on the roster including Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony.

The Nuggets are only two wins away from advancing to the NBA Conference Semifinals, but the series now shifts up to Minnesota where Game 3 will be played on Friday night.

The boys from Denver have never made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but time will tell if 2023 will be their year.