Denver nonprofit planning ‘Christmas in the City’ to help local families

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver nonprofit is trying to make sure families in need will have something to celebrate this holiday season. The Denver Dream Center will host a drive-thru event called “Christmas in the City” on Dec. 19 in the north parking lot of Coors Field.

Executive Director Pastor B said, “In the midst of everything being a little bit crazy and incredibly unique, hope is real, so we are working hard to create a drive-thru Christmas experience. We will practice social distancing and all the protocols, but we still want to be able to connect with as many people as we can for the holidays.”

Since June, the Denver Dream Center has been feeding people in need at the Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center), and they have held holiday toy drives in the past. They know the need is greater than ever this year because of the pandemic.

“Toyota is a huge sponsor, Macy’s is bringing 1,000 coats, we’ve got local business and even restaurants — as hard as it is for them right now — just decorating spaces. Anybody who wants to can drive through. We’ll have the Christmas music and Christmas atmosphere so anyone can come through. Those that need the direct help, they sign up prior to the event so we have toys for the families,” Pastor B said.

Last year, they helped 6,000 children. They set up shop inside Coors Field. But this year, to accommodate the COVID restrictions and the increasing need, they moved to the north parking lot of Coors Field and will have cars drive through.

“The north parking lot of Coors Field is about 12 blocks long; it’s huge. We’re trying to create about a 10-minute drive-thru experience. We’re going to create that drive-thru experience so families can have that moment from lights to the music to whatever we can get into their cars — food, cookies. It has to be packaged and wrapped to meet COVID standards, but we just want to have a Christmas experience,” Pastor B said.

The Colorado Rockies and Kroenke Sports are also sponsors.

If you are interested in adopting a family for the holidays or make a donation or sign up to volunteer, they’ve made it easy on their website

You can also drop off toys to any Denver Police Department station.

“It’s a reminder for me and my family how blessed we are and it helps us when we’re serving somebody else. One of my favorite Bible verses simply says, ‘To he who refreshes others is he himself refreshed.’ Not only is it for the people we serve. They need it. You got moms to grandmas just in tears because they didn’t know where they were going to get Christmas toys or Christmas food from and that moment means so much. It’s amazing for them but it does as much for us,” Pastor B said, adding, “So much in our society is divided right now. We just want to have a place of unity — a place where people can find peace and hope and love in the holiday season.”