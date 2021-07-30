Denver nonprofit housing to relaunch moratorium on evictions

by: Maris Westrum

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Two of Denver’s East Colfax nonprofit housing providers are reviving a local embargo on evictions.

Hope Communities and Rocky Mountain Communities are joining the East Colfax Community Collective, the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project to temporarily ban evictions within their complexes.

This comes after the announcement that the Federal Eviction Moratorium will be lifted on Aug. 1 this year. The Hope Communities and Rocky Mountain Communities seek to protect residents from homelessness by created a local eviction moratorium.

The collection of housing nonprofits will hold a public zoom meeting at noon on July 30 for those interested in learning more.

Those running the meeting will include:

  • Sharon Knight — CEO ,Hope Communities
  • Dontae Latson — CEO ,Rocky Mountain Communities
  • Burt Nadler — Staff Attorney COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project
  • Kalena Wong — Housing Assistance Campaign Manager, East Colfax Community Collective
  • Ro Si Be — East Colfax Renter and EC3 Community Navigator

FOX31 will livestream the meeting, which begins at noon.

